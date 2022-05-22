Atlanta 2, Nashville 2

|Atlanta
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Nashville
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Nashville, Sapong, 4 (Hany Mukhtar), 24th minute; 2, Atlanta, Almada, 3 (Moreno), 26th; 3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 4 (Sapong), 31st.
Second Half_4, Atlanta, Dwyer, 2 (Lennon), 88th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Bobby Shuttleworth, Rocco Rios Novo; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Ibarra, Atlanta, 33rd; Godoy, Nashville, 59th; Sapong, Nashville, 72nd; Muyl, Nashville, 82nd; Zubak, Nashville, 83rd.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Meghan Mullen, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.
___
Atlanta_Bobby Shuttleworth; Alexandro De John (George Campbell, 74th), Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman (Ronald Hernandez, 46th); Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno (Amar Sejdic, 90th+2), Matheus Rossetto (Emerson Hyndman, 85th); Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros, Franco Ibarra (Dom Dwyer, 74th), Brooks Lennon.
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Eric Miller (Jack Maher, 19th), Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Brian Anunga, Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy (Dax McCarty, 62nd), Hany Mukhtar (Ake Arnaud Loba, 80th), Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong (Ethan Zubak, 80th).