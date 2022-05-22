Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta 2, Nashville 2

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 12:52
Atlanta 2, Nashville 2

Atlanta 1 1 2
Nashville 2 0 2

First Half_1, Nashville, Sapong, 4 (Hany Mukhtar), 24th minute; 2, Atlanta, Almada, 3 (Moreno), 26th; 3, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 4 (Sapong), 31st.

Second Half_4, Atlanta, Dwyer, 2 (Lennon), 88th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Bobby Shuttleworth, Rocco Rios Novo; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Ibarra, Atlanta, 33rd; Godoy, Nashville, 59th; Sapong, Nashville, 72nd; Muyl, Nashville, 82nd; Zubak, Nashville, 83rd.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Meghan Mullen, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Bobby Shuttleworth; Alexandro De John (George Campbell, 74th), Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman (Ronald Hernandez, 46th); Thiago Almada, Marcelino Moreno (Amar Sejdic, 90th+2), Matheus Rossetto (Emerson Hyndman, 85th); Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros, Franco Ibarra (Dom Dwyer, 74th), Brooks Lennon.

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Eric Miller (Jack Maher, 19th), Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Brian Anunga, Sean Davis, Anibal Godoy (Dax McCarty, 62nd), Hany Mukhtar (Ake Arnaud Loba, 80th), Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong (Ethan Zubak, 80th).

Updated : 2022-05-22 14:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza