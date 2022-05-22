Taiwan reports 79,441 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (May 22) announced 79,487 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 79,441 were local and 46 were imported, as well as 53 deaths.

The local cases included 38,290 males and 41,097 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 54 local cases are still under investigation. Among the local cases, a total of 256 are moderate and severe cases, which is a new high.

Among the 53 reported deaths, 23 were male and 30 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases.

Among them, all but one had a history of chronic illness, and 17 had not taken any COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted COVID between May 4 and May 19 and died between May 10 and May 20.

The imported cases included 21 males and 24 females, with the gender of one case still under investigation. They ranged in age from 20 to 80 and arrived between May 19 and Saturday (May 21). Among them, two are from the U.S., and one each from South Korea and Japan. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 1,320,371 cases of COVID-19, including 12,523 imported, while 1,396 people have succumbed to the disease.