Four-run ninth seals 9-2 win for Twins over Royals

By CODY FRIESEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/22 11:18
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in ...
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton hits a sacrifice fly for an RBI during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, May ...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the against the Minnesota Twins Saturday, M...
Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez to score on a sacrifice fly by Byron Buxton during the third inni...
Kansas City Royals' Emmanuel Rivera celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Mi...
Minnesota Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) throws to first after forcing Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) out at second on a force ou...
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. (7) beats the tag by Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez as he dives back to first on a pickoff attempt durin...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the game with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Ryan (5-2) allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.

“It was a good game overall,” Ryan said. “The boys brought good run support, which takes a lot of pressure off.”

Minnesota had a pair of two-run innings and was ahead going into the ninth, when the offense erupted — including two-run double by Carlos Correa. The top six batters in the Twins lineup all collected RBIs in the win, and Minnesota’s Luis Arráez had two RBIs and scored on a wild pitch.

“I thought we battled through the beginning of the game, but we stayed on them and but some good swings on the ball,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Overall, it was a great offensive effort and just what we were looking for.”

Brad Keller (1-4) tossed seven innings for the Royals, giving up four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. He also notched his 400th career strikeout in the sixth inning.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Keller "made really good pitches all evening long and pitched well enough to give us a chance to win.”

Emmanuel Rivera hit his second home run of the series with a solo shot in the seventh, and Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI for the Royals.

Kansas City entered the game batting .154 with bases loaded and came up empty in its lone opportunity in the sixth, trailing 4-1 at the time. The Royals left eight on base overall.

ROSTER MOVES

Twins: Selected the contract of LHP Trevor Megill from Triple-A St. Paul and optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A. Minnesota also designated RHP Chris Vallimont for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Placed RHP Josh Winder (right shoulder impingement) on the 15-day injured list and activated Bailey Ober from the ten-day IL.

UP NEXT

Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.75) is scheduled to start for Minnesota in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City had not announced a starter as of Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-22 12:24 GMT+08:00

