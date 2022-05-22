Ukraine rules out cease-fire with Russia — live updates

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak rules out concessions to Russia

This article was last updated at 02:40 UTC/GMT

Ukraine: No cease-fire, concessions with Moscow

Kyiv has ruled out a cease-fire with Moscow, saying it would play into the Kremlin's hands.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said making concessions — like ceding territory to Moscow — would backfire because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting.

"The war will not stop [after any concessions]. It will just be put on pause for some time," Podolyak told Reuters news agency.

He dismissed as "very strange" calls in the West for an urgent truce that would involve Russian forces remaining in the territory they have occupied in Ukraine's south and east.

"It would be good if the European and US elites understand: Russia can't be left halfway because they will [develop] a 'revanchist' mood and be even more cruel ... They must be defeated, be subjected to a painful defeat, as painful as possible," he said.

Both sides say peace talks have stagnated, with each blaming the other for the failure.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war could only end through diplomacy.

"The end will be through diplomacy," he told a Ukrainian television channel. The war "will be bloody, there will be fighting but will only definitively end through diplomacy."´

A major issue hampering the talks is whether Russia should end up retaining territories it has seized in the war, or pull back to its internationally recognized borders.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said that six Ukrainian fighters died in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol "when they tried to blow up ammunition holdings before they were captured."

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said that seven civilians in the region were killed by Russian forces.

Russia issued a complete list of 963 Americans, including US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns, who are banned from entering the country.

Biden signed a bill providing Ukraine with $40 billion (€38 billion) in aid to help fund its war effort amid the Russian invasion.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said his country condemns "terrorism in all its forms" in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

sdi/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)