Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0

|Los Angeles FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 6, 62nd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 3, 73rd.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Acosta, Los Angeles FC, 35th; Ibeagha, Los Angeles FC, 41st; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 55th; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 75th; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 75th; Henry, Los Angeles FC, 90th+5.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
A_19,649.
___
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall (Doneil Henry, 90th+3), Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta (Daniel Crisostomo, 70th), Francisco Ginella (Jose Cifuentes, 61st), Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski (Carlos Vela, 46th), Kwadwo Opoku (Brian Rodriguez, 46th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams; Artur (Will Sands, 85th), James Igbekeme (Derick Etienne, 68th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Miguel Berry (Erik Hurtado, 74th), Yaw Yeboah (Luis Diaz, 74th).