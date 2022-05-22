Alexa
Los Angeles FC 2, Columbus 0

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 10:04
Los Angeles FC 0 2 2
Columbus 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 6, 62nd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 3, 73rd.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, Los Angeles FC, 35th; Ibeagha, Los Angeles FC, 41st; Murillo, Los Angeles FC, 55th; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 75th; Palacios, Los Angeles FC, 75th; Henry, Los Angeles FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jeffrey Swartzel, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

A_19,649.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall (Doneil Henry, 90th+3), Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta (Daniel Crisostomo, 70th), Francisco Ginella (Jose Cifuentes, 61st), Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski (Carlos Vela, 46th), Kwadwo Opoku (Brian Rodriguez, 46th).

Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams; Artur (Will Sands, 85th), James Igbekeme (Derick Etienne, 68th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan; Miguel Berry (Erik Hurtado, 74th), Yaw Yeboah (Luis Diaz, 74th).