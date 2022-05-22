Alexa
Osorio's late goal helps Toronto net 2-2 draw with DC United

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 09:06
D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas, center, kicks the ball past Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson, left, and goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) during th...
D.C. United forward Michael Estrada, front left, scores past Toronto FC midfielder Kosi Thompson during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Wash...
D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) heads the ball between Toronto FC forwards Deandre Kerr (29) and Ayo Akinola (20) during the first half of an...
D.C. United defender Brad Smith (5) and Toronto FC forward Deandre Kerr (29) race for the balll during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Washin...
D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) battles for the ball with Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) and forward Deandre Kerr, left, during the f...
Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono (25) falls on his back as he tries to stop a goal from D.C. United forward Édison Flores (10) during the first half of...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored in the 89th minute to help Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw with DC United on Saturday.

Osorio, who missed the previous three matches with a lower-body injury, was in the right place to tap in a rebound for the equalizer.

Edison Flores gave United (4-6-2) an early lead with a goal in the 7th minute, but Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto (3-7-3) even with a goal — his first since July — in the 36th minute.

United took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Michael Estrada in the 56th minute.

Toronto had three fewer shots than United but had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Bill Hamid saved four shots for United. Alex Bono had three saves for Toronto.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-05-22 10:53 GMT+08:00

