Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2

By Associated Press
2022/05/22 08:50
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2

Toronto FC 1 1 2
D.C. United 1 1 2

First Half_1, D.C. United, Flores, 1 (Estrada), 7th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Akinola, 1 (Jimenez), 36th.

Second Half_3, D.C. United, Estrada, 4, 56th; 4, Toronto FC, Osorio, 3, 89th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Rafael Romo.

Yellow Cards_Salcedo, Toronto FC, 10th; Hines-Ike, D.C. United, 16th; Alfaro, D.C. United, 23rd; Jimenez, Toronto FC, 45th+1; Osorio, Toronto FC, 80th; Smith, D.C. United, 84th; Durkin, D.C. United, 90th+3.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Tiffini Turpin, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.

A_12,959.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Lukas MacNaughton, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Ralph Priso-Mbongue (Jonathan Osorio, 62nd), Kosi Thompson; Ayo Akinola, Jesus Jimenez, Deandre Kerr (Jordan Perruzza, 85th), Jayden Nelson (Ifunanyachi Achara, 78th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Tony Alfaro, Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike (Donovan Pines, 59th), Bradley Shaun Smith (Kimarni Smith, 90th); Sofiane Djeffal (Drew Skundrich, 46th), Chris Durkin, Edison Flores (Nigel Robertha, 46th); Michael Estrada (Ola Kamara, 73rd), Taxiarchis Fountas.

Updated : 2022-05-22 10:52 GMT+08:00

