Taiwan congratulates Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (May 21) congratulated Anthony Albanese on his victory in Australia's general election.

Taiwan and Australia are like-minded partners that share universal values, including freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, MOFA said in a press release. It added that Australia has continued to support Taiwan's participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) in recent years and has emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan and Australia are important economic and trade partners and have cooperated in fields such as trade, investment, clean energy, science and technology, education, culture, and agriculture, MOFA said. This has resulted in noticeably improved bilateral relations in recent years, the ministry noted.

The Taiwanese government will continue to steadily deepen “friendly and cooperative relations” with Australia that are based on mutual trust and are mutually beneficial, MOFA said. It pledged to continue working with the antipodean nation in various fields and jointly promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.