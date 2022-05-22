Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

PGA Championship at a glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/22 08:34
PGA Championship at a glance

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills:

Leading: Mito Pereira had a 1-under 69 and is at 201.

Trailing: Matt Fitzpatrick (67) and Will Zalatoris (73) are at 204.

Tiger Tracks: Tiger Woods withdrew after shooting 79 on Saturday, his worst round ever in a PGA Championship.

Round of the day: Webb Simpson made three birdies and an eagle on the back side to shoot 65 and go from making the cut on the number to a tie for 10th at 1 under.

Shot of the day: Cameron Young drove the par-4 17th and made the eagle putt during a round of 67 that moved him into fourth place at 5 under.

Fading away: Justin Thomas followed back-to-back 67s with a 74 that left him tied for seventh at 2 under.

Key statistic: With wind switching directions and coming from the north, the average driving distance at the par-4 13th went from 351 yards on Thursday and 347 on Friday to 285 yards on Saturday.

Notable: The last player whose first PGA Tour win was also a major was Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA Championship.

Quotable: “If you play really good golf during the week, you’re going to win. Doesn’t matter your first time or your 10th time.” — Pereira

Sunday television (EDT): 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-22 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
US wargames show Taiwan drone swarms key to defeating China
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza
Photo of the Day: Taiwan Pizza Hut's Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza