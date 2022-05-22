Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 003 002 000 — 5 11 0 New York 051 001 00x — 7 8 0

Keuchel, López (5), Ruiz (6), Foster (7), Graveman (8) and Grandal; Cortes, King (6), Loáisiga (7), Castro (8), Holmes (8) and Higashioka. W_Cortes 3-1. L_Keuchel 2-4. Sv_Holmes (4). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (4). New York, LeMahieu (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 000 100 000 — 1 7 1 Toronto 000 100 20x — 3 7 0

Greene, Cessa (7), Hoffman (8) and Stephenson; Manoah, Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 5-1. L_Cessa 2-1. Sv_Romano (14). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (6).

___