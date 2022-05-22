Alexa
Leipzig beats Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in German Cup final

By CIARÁN FAHEY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/22 05:27
Leipzig's head coach Jesse Marsch right, receives a yellow card during the German Soccer Cup final match between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig at the Oly...
Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, front, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during the German Soccer Cup final match between SC Freiburg and...
Freiburg's goalkeeper Benjamin Uphoff, second from left, blocks the ball during the German Soccer Cup final match between SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig a...

BERLIN (AP) — Ten-man Leipzig came from a goal down in the German Cup final to beat Freiburg 4-2 on penalties for the club’s first trophy in its short history on Saturday.

Christopher Nkunku equalized in the 76th minute for 1-1 in normal time, sending the game to extra time, then penalties, where Freiburg captain Christian Günter and Ermedin Demirovic both missed. Demirovic, who struck the post in extra time, crashed his effort off the crossbar.

Maximilian Eggestein fired Freiburg ahead in the 18th minute and Leipzig’s chances of a comeback were dented when Marcel Halstenberg was sent off for pulling back Lucas Höler when the Freiburg forward would have been through on goal.

But Nkunku popped up with Leipzig’s vital equalizer.

There was a hold up before the award ceremony due to what the stadium announcer said was a “medical emergency.” The man was taken away by ambulance and the announcer said he was stable. Fans responded with applause, and the ceremony resumed.

It’s Leipzig’s first title since its formation in 2009. The club lost the final last year to Borussia Dortmund and in 2019 to Bayern Munich.

It was also the first German Cup final to be played with fans present since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic meant German soccer’s end-of-season showpiece was played in an empty stadium the previous two years. More than 74,000 attended Saturday’s final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Freiburg fans were urged many times to desist from lighting pyrotechnics. They ignored the pleas. Leipzig supporters later followed their example.

Freiburg twice hit the post and once the crossbar in extra time, while Demirovic also fired a rebound over the unguarded net.

Then there was a lengthy hold up for a VAR check on Höler’s challenge on Dani Olmo. Video showed the Freiburg forward just got the ball, and Stegemann found in his favor to send the game to a shootout.

It was the first final in 11 years without either Bayern or Dortmund. Bayern was knocked out in the second round with an embarrassing 5-0 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach and defending champion Dortmund lost in the third round at second-division St. Pauli 2-1.

A giant peace sign was displayed in the middle of the field before kickoff, a reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Updated : 2022-05-22 07:15 GMT+08:00

