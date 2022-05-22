Alexa
Runner collapses, dies in Brooklyn half marathon

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/22 00:49
Runner collapses, dies in Brooklyn half marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — A person running the Brooklyn Half Marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, New York City's fire department spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Frank Dwyer said the runner was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Other details, including what caused the runner to collapse, were unavailable as of midday Saturday.

Dwyer said six other runners were transported to the hospital. Three had serious, non-life threatening injuries, while the remaining three had minor injuries.

Over 22,000 runners were expected to run from Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk in the Saturday half marathon, which returned to full capacity for the first time in three years.

Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 degrees Celsius) as of midday in Brooklyn. A heat advisory cautioning that hot temperatures and high humidity could spark heat illnesses remains in effect throughout New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday.

