Norrie wins first ATP title on clay in Lyon

LYON, France (AP) — Cameron Norrie of Britain won his second ATP title of the year when he beat Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-1 in the Lyon Open final on Saturday.

Norrie missed two match points on Molcan's serve in the second set, but took his third chance to end the final after 2 1/2 hours.

"It is my first title on the clay so it means a lot to me,” No. 11-ranked Norrie said.

His fourth career ATP singles title followed Delray Beach in February.

Molcan, ranked No. 47, was going for his first title.

