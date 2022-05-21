|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|37
|28
|6
|3
|96
|24
|90
|Liverpool
|37
|27
|8
|2
|91
|25
|89
|Chelsea
|37
|20
|11
|6
|74
|32
|71
|Tottenham
|37
|21
|5
|11
|64
|40
|68
|Arsenal
|37
|21
|3
|13
|56
|47
|66
|Man United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57
|56
|58
|West Ham
|37
|16
|8
|13
|59
|48
|56
|Wolverhampton
|37
|15
|6
|16
|37
|40
|51
|Leicester
|37
|13
|10
|14
|58
|58
|49
|Brighton
|37
|11
|15
|11
|39
|43
|48
|Brentford
|37
|13
|7
|17
|47
|54
|46
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|10
|15
|42
|61
|46
|Crystal Palace
|37
|10
|15
|12
|49
|46
|45
|Aston Villa
|37
|13
|6
|18
|50
|51
|45
|Southampton
|37
|9
|13
|15
|42
|63
|40
|Everton
|37
|11
|6
|20
|42
|61
|39
|Burnley
|37
|7
|14
|16
|33
|51
|35
|Leeds
|37
|8
|11
|18
|40
|78
|35
|Watford
|37
|6
|5
|26
|33
|75
|23
|Norwich
|37
|5
|7
|25
|23
|79
|22
___
Tottenham 1, Burnley 0
Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1
Leeds 1, Brighton 1
Watford 1, Leicester 5
West Ham 2, Man City 2
Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1
Everton 2, Brentford 3
Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0
Southampton 1, Liverpool 2
Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2
Chelsea 1, Leicester 1
Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1
Arsenal vs. Everton, 11 a.m.
Brentford vs. Leeds, 11 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 11 a.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 11 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Watford, 11 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 11 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 11 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11 a.m.
Norwich vs. Tottenham, 11 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|106
|43
|90
|Bournemouth
|46
|25
|13
|8
|74
|39
|88
|Huddersfield
|46
|23
|13
|10
|64
|47
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|46
|23
|11
|12
|73
|40
|80
|Sheffield United
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|45
|75
|Luton Town
|46
|21
|12
|13
|63
|55
|75
|Middlesbrough
|46
|20
|10
|16
|59
|50
|70
|Blackburn
|46
|19
|12
|15
|59
|50
|69
|Millwall
|46
|18
|15
|13
|53
|45
|69
|West Brom
|46
|18
|13
|15
|52
|45
|67
|QPR
|46
|19
|9
|18
|60
|59
|66
|Coventry
|46
|17
|13
|16
|60
|59
|64
|Preston
|46
|16
|16
|14
|52
|56
|64
|Stoke
|46
|17
|11
|18
|57
|52
|62
|Swansea
|46
|16
|13
|17
|58
|68
|61
|Blackpool
|46
|16
|12
|18
|54
|58
|60
|Bristol City
|46
|15
|10
|21
|62
|77
|55
|Cardiff
|46
|15
|8
|23
|50
|68
|53
|Hull
|46
|14
|9
|23
|41
|54
|51
|Birmingham
|46
|11
|14
|21
|50
|75
|47
|Reading
|46
|13
|8
|25
|54
|87
|41
|Peterborough
|46
|9
|10
|27
|43
|87
|37
|Derby
|46
|14
|13
|19
|45
|53
|34
|Barnsley
|46
|6
|12
|28
|33
|73
|30
___
Luton Town 1, Huddersfield 1
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate
Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 2, 3-3 aggregate, Nottingham Forest advances 3-2 on penalty kicks
Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|46
|27
|11
|8
|82
|44
|92
|Rotherham
|46
|27
|9
|10
|70
|33
|90
|Milton Keynes Dons
|46
|26
|11
|9
|78
|44
|89
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|24
|13
|9
|78
|50
|85
|Sunderland
|46
|24
|12
|10
|79
|53
|84
|Wycombe
|46
|23
|14
|9
|75
|51
|83
|Plymouth
|46
|23
|11
|12
|68
|48
|80
|Oxford United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|82
|59
|76
|Bolton
|46
|21
|10
|15
|74
|57
|73
|Portsmouth
|46
|20
|13
|13
|68
|51
|73
|Ipswich
|46
|18
|16
|12
|67
|46
|70
|Accrington Stanley
|46
|17
|10
|19
|61
|80
|61
|Charlton
|46
|17
|8
|21
|55
|59
|59
|Cambridge United
|46
|15
|13
|18
|56
|74
|58
|Cheltenham
|46
|13
|17
|16
|66
|80
|56
|Burton Albion
|46
|14
|11
|21
|51
|67
|53
|Lincoln
|46
|14
|10
|22
|55
|63
|52
|Shrewsbury
|46
|12
|14
|20
|47
|51
|50
|Morecambe
|46
|10
|12
|24
|57
|88
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|46
|8
|16
|22
|62
|82
|40
|Gillingham
|46
|8
|16
|22
|35
|69
|40
|Doncaster
|46
|10
|8
|28
|37
|82
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|46
|6
|19
|21
|49
|75
|37
|Crewe
|46
|7
|8
|31
|37
|83
|29
___
Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|46
|23
|15
|8
|75
|44
|84
|Exeter
|46
|23
|15
|8
|65
|41
|84
|Bristol Rovers
|46
|23
|11
|12
|71
|49
|80
|Northampton
|46
|23
|11
|12
|60
|38
|80
|Port Vale
|46
|22
|12
|12
|67
|46
|78
|Swindon
|46
|22
|11
|13
|77
|54
|77
|Mansfield Town
|46
|22
|11
|13
|67
|52
|77
|Sutton United
|46
|22
|10
|14
|69
|53
|76
|Tranmere
|46
|21
|12
|13
|53
|40
|75
|Salford
|46
|19
|13
|14
|60
|46
|70
|Newport County
|46
|19
|12
|15
|67
|58
|69
|Crawley Town
|46
|17
|10
|19
|56
|66
|61
|Leyton Orient
|46
|14
|16
|16
|62
|47
|58
|Bradford
|46
|14
|16
|16
|53
|55
|58
|Colchester
|46
|14
|13
|19
|48
|60
|55
|Walsall
|46
|14
|12
|20
|47
|60
|54
|Hartlepool
|46
|14
|12
|20
|44
|64
|54
|Rochdale
|46
|12
|17
|17
|51
|59
|53
|Harrogate Town
|46
|14
|11
|21
|64
|75
|53
|Carlisle
|46
|14
|11
|21
|39
|62
|53
|Stevenage
|46
|11
|14
|21
|45
|68
|47
|Barrow
|46
|10
|14
|22
|44
|57
|44
|Oldham
|46
|9
|11
|26
|46
|75
|38
|Scunthorpe
|46
|4
|14
|28
|29
|90
|26
___
Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1
Swindon 2, Port Vale 1
Northampton 0, Mansfield Town 1, Mansfield Town advances on 3-1 aggregate
Port Vale 1, Swindon 0, 2-2 aggregate, Port Vale advances 6-5 on penalty kicks
Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.