Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 6 21 16 9
New York City FC 6 3 2 20 23 10
CF Montréal 6 4 2 20 23 21
Orlando City 6 4 2 20 14 15
New York 5 2 5 20 20 12
Cincinnati 6 5 1 19 16 18
Atlanta 4 4 3 15 17 16
D.C. United 4 6 1 13 14 17
Charlotte FC 4 7 1 13 10 15
Columbus 3 4 4 13 15 13
New England 3 5 3 12 18 20
Inter Miami CF 3 6 3 12 11 21
Toronto FC 3 7 2 11 16 23
Chicago 2 5 5 11 11 16
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 7 3 2 23 25 12
Los Angeles FC 7 3 2 23 24 14
FC Dallas 6 2 4 22 20 10
LA Galaxy 6 4 2 20 13 11
Real Salt Lake 5 3 4 19 12 16
Nashville 5 4 3 18 13 13
Houston 4 5 3 15 14 14
Colorado 4 5 3 15 14 14
Minnesota United 4 5 3 15 13 13
Portland 3 4 6 15 20 21
Seattle 4 5 1 13 13 14
San Jose 3 5 4 13 22 28
Sporting Kansas City 3 7 3 12 12 24
Vancouver 3 6 2 11 12 21

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 2, Los Angeles FC 0

CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 0

New York City FC 2, Columbus 0

San Jose 3, Vancouver 3, tie

New York 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Chicago 1

Houston 2, Nashville 0

D.C. United 2, Miami 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1

Portland 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1

Sunday, May 15

New England 2, Atlanta 2, tie

Seattle 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0

Chicago 3, New York 3, tie

Miami 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 1

Nashville 2, CF Montréal 1

Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 1

Austin FC 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 3, Portland 2

Saturday, May 21

Los Angeles FC at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Real Salt Lake at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

New York at Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 4 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-21 23:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs