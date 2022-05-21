Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 10 .737 _
Tampa Bay 23 16 .590
Toronto 21 18 .538
Boston 17 22 .436 11½
Baltimore 16 24 .400 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 16 .590 _
Chicago 19 19 .500
Cleveland 17 19 .472
Kansas City 14 24 .368
Detroit 13 26 .333 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 15 .625 _
Los Angeles 24 17 .585
Texas 18 20 .474 6
Seattle 17 23 .425 8
Oakland 17 24 .415

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 26 14 .650 _
Atlanta 18 21 .462
Philadelphia 18 21 .462
Miami 17 21 .447 8
Washington 13 27 .325 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 14 .641 _
St. Louis 21 18 .538 4
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421
Chicago 15 23 .395
Cincinnati 11 27 .289 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 12 .684 _
San Diego 25 14 .641
San Francisco 22 16 .579 4
Arizona 20 21 .488
Colorado 18 19 .486

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Logue 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-21 23:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs