WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Indiana
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dallas
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Minnesota
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Connecticut 94, Indiana 85
Washington 78, Atlanta 73
Seattle 83, Los Angeles 80
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.