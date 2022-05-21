Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania buys anti-tank Javelin missiles to strengthen army

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 21:41
Albania buys anti-tank Javelin missiles to strengthen army

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's defense minister said Saturday the Western Balkan country has bought anti-tank Javelin missiles to strengthen its defenses.

Niko Peleshi said Albania signed a contract with U.S. Lockheed Martin, without specifying the number of missiles, how much they cost or when they would be delivered.

Peleshi said buying the missiles was part of the army’s modernization efforts.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin said the U.S. Army had awarded two production contracts for Javelin missiles and associated equipment and services with total value of $309 million. These contracts include more than 1300 Javelin missiles funded from the recent Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act and orders for several international customers including Norway, Albania, Latvia and Thailand.

“Not to create any panic, there is no concrete threat. We are a NATO member country and the national security issue resolved. We are protected,” the minister told journalists.

Peleshi also said NATO is not a threat to any country, including Russia. Tirana supports the alliance's “open door” policy welcoming Finland and Sweden as new members, which Peleshi said were “two independent sovereign countries with high political, legal and also military standards.”

Turkey, however, has so far said it will not agree to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Three Western Balkan countries — Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro — are NATO members. Albania joined in 2009.

Updated : 2022-05-21 23:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs