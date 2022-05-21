Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;14;85%;88%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;29;Breezy in the p.m.;37;26;WNW;20;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;Windy in the p.m.;33;15;W;22;21%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Sunny and warm;28;18;SW;16;45%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;16;9;Partly sunny, milder;21;13;ENE;10;62%;27%;7

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;Nice with some sun;18;9;N;8;39%;3%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Winds subsiding;21;14;Sunny and delightful;24;17;ESE;12;37%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy and warmer;32;9;Very windy, cooler;14;6;WSW;37;55%;45%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun, some clouds;22;10;Partly sunny;22;12;ENE;9;68%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunlit and warmer;28;15;Mostly sunny;29;18;W;13;35%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;16;14;Mostly sunny, breezy;18;14;WSW;25;62%;6%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;35;21;Warmer with hazy sun;40;24;NE;11;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SSW;13;59%;10%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A shower and t-storm;27;20;WSW;19;84%;93%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;A thunderstorm;29;27;SW;13;83%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;Periods of sun, nice;27;19;WSW;17;54%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;S;11;29%;40%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Very warm;31;16;Partly sunny;25;13;N;13;43%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with a shower;18;10;Clouds and sun;19;9;E;13;54%;6%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;19;10;A p.m. shower or two;21;10;SE;10;64%;69%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy, nice;25;11;Mostly sunny;26;13;E;11;46%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with clearing;26;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;NE;19;43%;2%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny, warmer;23;13;E;4;60%;75%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny;28;13;ENE;13;44%;13%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;26;13;Periods of sun, nice;23;11;NNW;18;35%;1%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;20;4;Low clouds breaking;19;11;N;12;84%;4%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;31;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;NE;11;38%;48%;9

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;27;15;Sunny and very warm;29;16;ENE;12;44%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;30;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;19;NW;20;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;18;10;Partly sunny;19;11;NW;14;62%;8%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;31;19;A t-storm around;30;19;SSE;7;60%;45%;12

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;36;28;Mainly cloudy;35;28;WSW;16;70%;35%;5

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;18;10;Partly sunny;17;11;N;17;45%;12%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A morning t-storm;31;26;SW;17;77%;100%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;14;8;A sprinkle;16;8;NE;11;64%;29%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;27;22;Clearing;26;22;NW;21;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A strong t-storm;32;15;Cooler;19;17;ENE;16;63%;24%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;31;22;Clouds and sun;32;22;S;13;65%;26%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;42;28;Hazy sun;40;28;E;11;38%;2%;12

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;7;1;Inc. clouds;12;4;ESE;14;67%;84%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;A strong t-storm;33;26;S;12;76%;76%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;SSE;9;65%;58%;8

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;W;17;73%;77%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;27;15;Downpours;16;12;ESE;15;73%;100%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Thickening clouds;24;19;Periods of sun;25;18;W;24;65%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;28;23;A couple of t-storms;26;23;ESE;13;91%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Windy this morning;24;14;A morning shower;24;11;W;12;60%;66%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;22;66%;44%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;14;4;Cloudy and cool;12;4;W;17;46%;4%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;33;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;16;82%;90%;3

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;30;24;A little a.m. rain;28;23;E;12;83%;87%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;E;23;56%;30%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;34;25;Sunny;33;26;WSW;21;48%;1%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very warm;36;23;Very warm;37;22;WNW;17;26%;80%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;23;12;Partial sunshine;26;14;NE;14;62%;30%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;11;77%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;32;28;N;21;53%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A p.m. t-shower;15;8;SE;14;71%;76%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;Breezy in the p.m.;22;10;NNE;21;26%;25%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, windy;34;29;Increasingly windy;36;29;WSW;29;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;SSW;9;66%;52%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy, blowing dust;42;30;Hazy sunshine;41;29;NNW;16;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Couple of t-storms;22;12;A shower;13;7;NNE;25;67%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;32;26;Windy;32;26;NE;36;62%;52%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;22;Decreasing clouds;33;21;WSW;10;57%;31%;5

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy, hot;37;28;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;37;26;N;12;60%;76%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A morning shower;34;26;NNE;9;68%;53%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast and mild;16;-2;Clouds and sun;15;-4;ENE;17;21%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;13;73%;91%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Some brightening;19;16;SSE;10;77%;2%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy and cooler;23;17;Periods of sun;24;16;NNW;16;58%;5%;5

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;SSW;10;55%;57%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;14;Clouds, then sun;22;13;SSW;13;58%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Partial sunshine;28;21;SW;13;71%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy, hot;36;19;Cooler;27;15;W;13;39%;4%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;A t-storm around;31;28;W;21;73%;55%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;N;4;74%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A downpour;31;27;Cloudy with showers;33;27;WSW;11;64%;99%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;8;Clearing;15;7;W;10;72%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;30;15;A p.m. t-storm;30;14;W;13;28%;60%;15

Miami, United States;Breezy and humid;31;28;Mostly cloudy;31;27;E;19;64%;28%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and a t-storm;17;7;A passing shower;14;4;N;17;80%;80%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;32;26;Clouds and sun;33;26;SSW;21;63%;27%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;18;5;Some sun;19;9;NNE;11;81%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Rain, then a shower;24;9;NW;5;72%;92%;2

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;15;6;Cloudy;14;6;N;18;38%;7%;2

Mumbai, India;Periods of sun;32;29;Partly sunny;33;29;WSW;21;64%;8%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;27;15;Clearing;27;15;NNE;10;55%;43%;7

New York, United States;Fog, then some sun;34;22;Hot;34;17;NW;15;46%;50%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;31;15;A stray t-shower;28;14;SSW;17;40%;55%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;26;14;Very warm;29;14;SSE;17;38%;4%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;W;8;53%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Cool with rain;11;6;A shower or two;15;7;SSE;12;68%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Strong thunderstorms;28;16;Rain, then a shower;19;6;NNW;17;73%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;ESE;21;71%;69%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;30;25;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;NW;9;80%;100%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;23;Morning rain, cloudy;28;23;E;11;86%;95%;3

Paris, France;Clearing;23;13;Partly sunny;23;14;ENE;12;60%;91%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;26;13;A couple of showers;23;14;NW;23;78%;100%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;17;79%;90%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;16;72%;54%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;22;A t-storm around;35;22;E;13;53%;53%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy, not as warm;22;11;Partly sunny;21;10;ENE;14;34%;3%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;28;13;Sunny and very warm;30;13;S;10;50%;4%;10

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;21;10;A little p.m. rain;21;12;ENE;14;63%;83%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;26;16;Some brightening;24;14;N;13;72%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;24;A little p.m. rain;29;23;SSW;22;74%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;More sun than clouds;13;5;Mostly sunny;11;5;NNE;20;62%;17%;5

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Mostly cloudy;17;6;NNE;15;51%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;NE;11;72%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;27;Sunny and hot;44;29;ENE;12;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;WSW;13;59%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;5;N;18;38%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;WSW;19;53%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;Rain and a t-storm;26;18;NE;11;79%;99%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;30;25;A p.m. shower or two;30;25;E;21;70%;78%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;21;17;Rain and a t-storm;21;17;E;10;100%;99%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy, nice;28;17;More clouds than sun;28;17;ENE;17;9%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;19;5;Cloudy;15;8;SSW;5;47%;13%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;NNE;5;76%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy and very warm;30;15;Not as warm;23;13;NW;14;71%;29%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;22;11;NE;9;49%;25%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;26;14;Sunshine, pleasant;25;13;SW;10;54%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;26;18;Cloudy and very warm;28;19;SE;14;54%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;13;67%;53%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;29;12;A t-storm around;24;11;WNW;14;52%;41%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;E;18;66%;49%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Cloudy;14;0;SSE;11;49%;14%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;17;14;Showery;18;14;SE;18;77%;99%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of showers;24;21;Afternoon showers;24;20;ESE;15;86%;96%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Cloudy and breezy;13;6;E;24;48%;3%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;32;13;Morning rain;20;11;SSE;15;60%;75%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;21;8;Warmer with sunshine;25;13;NE;12;44%;10%;10

Tehran, Iran;Windy;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSE;15;22%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy, not as hot;33;21;Sunshine and cooler;24;20;WSW;20;46%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;28;15;Partly sunny;30;17;SE;9;46%;9%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Showers;22;16;Some sun, a shower;23;15;E;17;73%;64%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;23;14;Cooler;17;9;NW;22;70%;70%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SE;7;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;31;17;Sunny and very warm;32;18;SSW;10;31%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;27;8;Cloudy, not as warm;22;5;SSW;13;36%;7%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;9;Increasing clouds;19;11;ESE;9;43%;12%;4

Vienna, Austria;Breezy, not as warm;26;13;Clouds and sun;24;12;E;14;36%;3%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorms;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NE;8;82%;100%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with rain;16;8;A passing shower;15;5;NNW;14;72%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;18;9;A shower;15;8;NW;25;64%;96%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;15;11;Breezy with sunshine;17;10;WNW;24;64%;32%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;WSW;12;84%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NE;8;34%;2%;11

