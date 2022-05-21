US President Biden, South Korea’s Yoon underline essential role of Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in a joint statement after their talks Saturday (May 21).

The meeting in Seoul dealt with a wide variety of topics, specifically the military threat from North Korea and cooperation in strengthening supply chains, CNA reported.

In a paragraph on the subject of regional issues in East Asia, they also mentioned the Taiwan Strait. “The two Presidents reiterate the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as an essential element in security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” their statement read as published by the White House.

Biden and Yoon also expressed their commitment to international law and to freedom of navigation and overflight, mentioning the South China Sea in what was believed to be a reference to China’s aggressive stance in the region.

The two heads of state said they had agreed to work together on the development of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) regarding the digital economy, resilient supply chains and clean energy. Taiwan has expressed a strong interest in joining IPEF, but doubts have persisted about whether the country will be invited to participate right from the start. More details about the IPEF project were expected to be revealed as Biden visits Japan following his stay in South Korea.

