LEADING OFF: Snowdays in Denver, Greene's no-hit follow up

THERE’S SNOW WAY

A late-spring snowstorm in Denver postponed Friday’s opener between the Mets and Rockies and could threaten a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.

With Kris Bryant expected to return from a back injury, Colorado called off Friday’s game with 3 to 5 inches of snow forecast at Coors Field. The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader, but more snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the evening.

TRY AGAIN

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene (1-6, 6.21) is set to start at Toronto, his first action since taking a loss Sunday against Pittsburgh despite throwing 7 1/3 hitless innings. Cincinnati held the Pirates without a hit for the game but wasn’t credited with a no-hitter in a 1-0 defeat because Pittsburgh didn’t have to bat in the bottom of the ninth.

The silver lining for the rebuilding Reds was how sharp Greene looked. The hard-throwing rookie had been struggling since an electric start to his first season. His control remains an issue, with 20 walks in 33 1/3 innings, but he also has 44 strikeouts.

He'll face off against Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (4-1, 1.71), who has given up two earned runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this season.

OUT MANAGED

The Tigers and Guardians hope to have their managers back on the bench after A.J. Hinch and Terry Francona both missed their series opener in Cleveland on Friday night.

Hinch wasn’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard managed in his place. Francona, meanwhile, missed the game to have a minor surgical procedure. Francona is expected back Saturday, while Hinch’s status is less certain.

Francona just returned to the team Wednesday after being out four games with COVID-19.

BUSTED KIEBOOM

Nationals infielder Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery to address the elbow issue that landed him on the injured list in March, the latest setback for a former top prospect yet to make an impact in Washington.

Manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Kieboom will have the surgery May 27. Kieboom has been dealing with a strained flexor mass and sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Martinez said he’s hoping Kieboom returns in time for spring training. He noted that position players have shorter recovery periods than pitchers from the ligament-replacement surgery.

Kieboom, 24, batted .207 with a .301 on-base percentage, six homers and 20 RBIs in 62 games last season. He played third base last season but also has experience at shortstop.

