Taiwan sees COVID surge last longer amid falling infection figures

120,000 local cases per day would bring a speedier end to the pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/21 17:43
Fewer than 100,000 local COVID infections per day means a longer surge, the CECC says. 

Fewer than 100,000 local COVID infections per day means a longer surge, the CECC says.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the single-day number of local COVID-19 infections failed to break the expected 100,000 mark Saturday (May 21), officials predicted the current pandemic surge might last longer than expected.

For weeks, officials and experts have predicted the daily number of infections would exceed 100,000, first around May 11, later between May 20 and May 30. However, as the number showed a fall for two consecutive days after reaching a record 90,331 Thursday (May 19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said the trend was both a good and bad sign.

While lower numbers would allow medical staff some relief from treating patients, it also meant the current pandemic surge might last longer than originally predicted, said CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

He said that if the peak of local infections stayed between 80,000 and 100,000, it meant the situation was “under appropriate control,” but it would take more time before the numbers fell to a level low enough to declare the current surge over, CNA reported.

A rise of local transmissions to 120,000 or 130,000 per day might create problems for the healthcare system, but it would also bring a speedier end to the pandemic, according to Chen.
