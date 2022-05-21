Alexa
German weather service says storm generated 3 tornadoes

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 16:02
Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. A tornado swept through the western German city of Paderborn on Frida...
A damaged car is seen after a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)
View of a snapped-off tree trunk from severe weather in front of a house facade in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP...
The roof of a construction machinery dealer lies across the building from severe weather in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. Meteorologists h...
A wall is missing in a chemical plant in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. "In the course of a thunderstorm, a whirlwind on Friday afternoon ...
A destroyed solar cell module lies on the roadside next to a fallen tree from severe weather in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Lino Mirgel...
A loaf of bread lies among the debris on the edge of a downtown street in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. Meteorologists had warned that hea...
A police vehicle stands next to a downed tree from severe weather in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. Meteorologists had warned that heavy ra...

BERLIN (AP) — A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country's weather service said Saturday. More than 40 people were injured in one western city.

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home. Storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled onto rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia — in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter, news agency dpa reported.

Police in Paderborn said that 43 people were injured there, 30 of whom were taken to hospitals. The storm loosened roof tiles, brought down scaffolding, overturned cars and sent tree branches crashing into windows.

Further south, authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured Friday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg.

Updated : 2022-05-21 17:34 GMT+08:00

