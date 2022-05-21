Lost pangolin found wandering on north Taiwan street

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Keelung City police received a report about a pangolin wandering down a street on Wednesday (May 18), the animal was taken in by the city’s animal protection office and later released to a mountain.

CNA reported that when police arrived at Xinyi Road in response to the report on Wednesday evening, they captured the animal with the help of the individual who called to prevent it from getting hurt. As it was getting dark and traffic was heavy, they worried drivers might not see the pangolin and accidentally hit it.

Police took the pangolin back to a station, where it spent the night before being handed over to the animal protection office. It was reportedly in good health.

The animal protection office released the pangolin on Friday (May 20) at a mountain location. The office was cited as saying that this was the second pangolin spotted in the city over the past few days.

The office added that pangolins live in mountainous or hilly areas at low altitudes. As most areas in Keelung City are hilly and developed, human activity has expanded to overlap with the natural habitat of pangolins, which is why they tend to get lost and appear on the city’s streets.

According to the office, if a pangolin is spotted in the city, calling the authorities may not be necessary. The pangolin simply needs to be captured and relocated near a hilly area, and it should make its way back to the mountains.

However, the public is advised not to keep pangolins as pets, as they are protected animals, and doing so will violate the Wildlife Conservation Act.