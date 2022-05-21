Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 15:02
Aishwarya Rai poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Armageddon Time" at the 75th international film festival, in Cannes, s...
Forest Whitaker poses for photographers at the photo call honoring him with a Palme d'Or at the 75th international film festival, in Cannes, southern ...
A woman wipes tears as she walks ahead of coffins containing the remains of her relatives who were killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency to the...
Ultra Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer celebrations at the traditional grave site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron nort...
Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 16, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued hi...
Everton's Richarlison scores against Christal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Par...
Local resident Anatolii Virko plays a piano outside a house likely damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May...
Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the s...
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a school damaged during a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Vilkhivka, on the outskirts of...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, pays his respects at the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine's first president, duri...
Oleh Psiuk, second from right, frontman of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, winners of the Eurovision Song Contest, and his band pose with the trophy in Kr...
A woman searches for nails and other metal scraps from remains of burned houses that were gutted during a fire at a poor bayside village in the distri...
Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander is doused as he celebrates as he heads home after hitting a three-run walk off home run during the ninth inning o...
The supporters of the German Bundesliga soccer team of Eintracht Frankfurt light fireworks as they celebrate the arrival of the team for a welcome eve...
Frankfurt players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at the Ramon...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line's official opening at Paddington station in London, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, ma...
A dancer performs "Noh" dance-drama during a biennial festival called "Kanda Matsuri" at Kanda shrine Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tokyo. The festival ...
A young attendee holds a rose before the mural of portraits memorializing the lawmen with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety who were killed ...

May 14-20, 2022

From the glamour of Indian actress Aishwarya Rai arriving at the premiere of the film “Armageddon Time” at the 75th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paying his respects at the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, during a farewell ceremony at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House, in Kyiv, Ukraine, to a surprise visit of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II to unveil a plaque to mark the Elizabeth line’s official opening at Paddington station in London, England, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

