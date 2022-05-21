AP Week in Pictures: Global

A woman wipes tears as she walks ahead of coffins containing the remains of her relatives who were killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency to the... A woman wipes tears as she walks ahead of coffins containing the remains of her relatives who were killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency to the cemetery for burial after authorities recently identified and returned the remains to families in Accomarca, Peru, Friday, May 20, 2022. Peruvian authorities identified a group of 80 remains found in this community and another one nearby as men, women and children who were killed between 1980 and 2000 by both members of the Shining Path militant group and army soldiers. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)