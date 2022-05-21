Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

900 candidates show up for cabin crew jobs at Tigerair Taiwan

Work to start at budget airline during second half of 2022 as post-COVID era beckons

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/21 15:28
About 900 candidates turned up Saturday for cabin crew job interviews at Tigerair Taiwan. 

About 900 candidates turned up Saturday for cabin crew job interviews at Tigerair Taiwan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Budget airline Tigerair Taiwan saw about 900 candidates turn up for tests to join their cabin staff in the post-COVID era, reports said Saturday (May 21).

The airline, owned by China Airlines (CAL), received 3,000 resumes within two weeks after they first announced the job openings in late April, CNA reported.

A first selection round had left 1,000 candidates in the race, and nearly 900 of those turned up for face-to-face tests Saturday. Applicants completing the interviews will be asked to participate in another round next weekend focusing on team spirit and individuality.

English language ability and responding to pressure and emergency situations were all included in Saturday’s tests, according to Tigerair Taiwan.

The new cabin crews are expected to undergo eight weeks of training on the ground and in the air before starting work during the second half of the year for a salary of between NT$70,000 (US$2,354) and NT$75,000 a month, the airline said.
Tigerair Taiwan
China Airlines
CAL
cabin crew members
recruitment
post-COVID era

RELATED ARTICLES

Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening
Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening
2022/05/16 17:02
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo
2022/05/04 16:56
Taiwan receives first batch of BioNTech COVID vaccine doses for children
Taiwan receives first batch of BioNTech COVID vaccine doses for children
2022/05/04 13:51
Design of Taiwan’s China Airlines sparks debate, again
Design of Taiwan’s China Airlines sparks debate, again
2022/04/19 10:50
Taiwanese man indicted for illegally engaging in IC R&D for Chinese company
Taiwanese man indicted for illegally engaging in IC R&D for Chinese company
2022/03/29 20:56