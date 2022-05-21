900 candidates show up for cabin crew jobs at Tigerair Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Budget airline Tigerair Taiwan saw about 900 candidates turn up for tests to join their cabin staff in the post-COVID era, reports said Saturday (May 21).

The airline, owned by China Airlines (CAL), received 3,000 resumes within two weeks after they first announced the job openings in late April, CNA reported.

A first selection round had left 1,000 candidates in the race, and nearly 900 of those turned up for face-to-face tests Saturday. Applicants completing the interviews will be asked to participate in another round next weekend focusing on team spirit and individuality.

English language ability and responding to pressure and emergency situations were all included in Saturday’s tests, according to Tigerair Taiwan.

The new cabin crews are expected to undergo eight weeks of training on the ground and in the air before starting work during the second half of the year for a salary of between NT$70,000 (US$2,354) and NT$75,000 a month, the airline said.