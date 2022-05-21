Taiwan reports 84,587 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 84,587 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (May 21), plus 52 imported cases and 59 deaths, taking the total death tally to 1,363, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest single-day number of local cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 90,331 infections reported Thursday (May 19), with the highest number of deaths the 59 announced the same day. CECC officials and health experts have predicted the number of infections is likely to reach a peak of more than 100,000 per day by the end of May.

The new local cases included 40,348 men and 44,215 women ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 23,346, followed by Taipei City with 10,590 cases and Taoyuan City with 10,453. A total of 15 counties and cities recorded more than 1,000 local infections each.

The 59 new deaths, equaling the record number reported Thursday, were 32 male and 27 female local cases aged between 30 and 99, with 56 suffering from chronic diseases and 29 not having received any vaccine against the virus. They fell ill between April 20 and May 21, and passed away between May 11-19.

The 52 new imported cases included 31 males and 21 females, aged from under 5 to 79, who arrived in Taiwan on May 19 or May 20.

The new figures announced Saturday took Taiwan’s total number of coronavirus patients to 1,240,897, including 1,228,359 domestic cases and 12,432 imported ones. The 1,343 fatalities from the pandemic included 1,328 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 615 deaths and Taipei City 435.