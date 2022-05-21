Alexa
Smeltzer backed by Garlick, Miranda as Twins beat Royals 6-4

By CODY FRIESEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/21 12:13
Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel can't catch a two-run double hit by Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda during the eighth inning of a baseball game.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 20, 2022.
Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda celebrates at second after hitting a two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals.
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) and Gilberto Celestino (67) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 20, 2022.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (12) and catcher Gary Sanchez celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, May 20, 2022.
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton advances to third on a wild pitch by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch during the fourth inning of a baseball game.
Kansas City Royals' Dairon Blanco hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game Minnesota Twins Friday, May 20, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, May 20, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins past the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Friday night.

Garlick put Minnesota on the scoreboard with an RBI single in a three-run first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the second. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Miranda had two hits, including a two-run double with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3.

Smeltzer (1-0) allowed one run and five hits over 5 1/3 innings, throwing 74 pitches in his second major league start this season. He walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Jhoan Duran worked 1 2/3 hitless innings to set up Emilio Pagán for his sixth save. Pagán gave up three hits in the ninth, including Emmanuel Rivera's solo homer.

Carlos Santana also had a solo shot for the Royals, ending an 0-for-21 slump.

Gary Sánchez hit an RBI double in the Twins first and Gio Urshela added a sacrifice fly.

Royals starter Daniel Lynch (2-3) gave up four runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Santana went deep in the seventh, and Whit Merrifield's sacrifice fly trimmed it 4-3.

Bobby Witt Jr. had a sac fly in the first for Kansas City.

A LONG-AWAITED RETURN

Royals reliever Foster Griffin tossed a scoreless inning in his season debut after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2020. The left-hander made his major league debut and got his first win on his birthday in Detroit on July 27, 2020, before an extended stint on the injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: INF Adalberto Mondesi (left knee ACL tear) was transferred to the 60-day injured list and RHP Ronald Bolaños (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: Recalled RHP Matt Peacock and selected Griffin from Triple-A Omaha. Optioned RHP Carlos Hernández to their top farm club.

UP NEXT

Joe Ryan (4-2, 2.39 ERA) starts Saturday for Minnesota against Brad Keller (1-3, 2.89).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-21 13:35 GMT+08:00

