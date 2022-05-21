Alexa
US think tank establishes China Center to develop strategies against China

Hudson Institute names Miles Yu as director, Mike Pompeo as advisory board chair

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/21 12:00
Miles Yu has been appointed as the director of Hudson Institute's new China Center.

Miles Yu has been appointed as the director of Hudson Institute's new China Center. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. think tank Hudson Institute launched a new China Center on Thursday (May 19) to devise policy responses to China, appointing historian and strategist Miles Yu (余茂春) as director and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as advisory board chair.

In an announcement, Hudson Institute wrote the China Center “will be dedicated to crafting policy responses to keep America’s strategic focus on China and foster a national and global dialogue rooted in the values of freedom and democracy.” The initiative seeks to gather China experts, policymakers, and government officials to “solidify and extend national consensus” on the U.S.’ China policy.

Pompeo was quoted as saying, “To have a China Center at Hudson, led by Miles, is a big step forward in fostering democracy’s cause against the central threat of our times: that is the Chinese communist model of governance.”

“Hudson was founded to tackle existential threats to America and its allies and the greatest threat today originates from the Chinese Communist Party. Our new Center will bring together analysis and leadership to counter that threat,” said Hudson Institute President and CEO John P. Walters.

Both Yu and Pompeo visited Taiwan in March, in a high-profile trip that saw them meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), and other ministers and officials. Additionally, the two met with business, academic, and civil society representatives such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chair Morris Chang (張忠謀).
