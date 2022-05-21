Alexa
Acuña's 1st game in Miami since knee injury, leads Braves

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 10:44
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 20, 2022, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. wears camouflage socks on MLB Armed Force Day honoring members of the U.S. military during the fifth inning of a baseball game.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud is safe at second with a double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 20, 2022.
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna is hugged by Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is met by Austin Riley (27) after scoring on a single by Ozzie Albies during the first inning of the team's baseball game.
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz reacts after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Charlie Morton during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 20, 2022.

MIAMI (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a deep double and later singled and stole a base as the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Friday night in his first game at the stadium where he sustained a season-ending knee injury last year.

Marcell Ozuna homered for the third consecutive game, while Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves.

Jorge Soler hit his eighth homer for Miami. It was his first against Atlanta since he was the MVP of the World Series for the champion Braves last season.

Acuña didn't play in the World Series after tearing his knee in a game at Miami on July 10. Because of the synthetic surface at loanDepot Park, the star outfielder is scheduled to be the designated hitter during the weekend series.

Charlie Morton (3-3) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball. He allowed three runs, seven hits, walked one and struck out five.

Collin McHugh got the final two outs of the sixth and Spencer Strider followed with a scoreless seventh. A.J. Minter got three outs around pinch-hit Garrett Cooper’s double in the eighth and Will Smith closed with a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Atlanta struck quickly against Trevor Rogers (2-5) in the first. Ozzie Albies hit a single that scored Acuña, and Ozuna followed with a two-run shot.

Swanson made it 4-0 when he led off the second with his fifth homer.

The Marlins narrowed the gap on Bryan De La Cruz’s RBI single in the bottom half before d'Arnaud connected off Rogers for a solo homer in the third.

Soler’s two-run shot off Morton in the sixth got the Marlins within 5-3.

Rogers lasted four innings. The left-hander allowed five runs, eight hits, walked two and struck out five. He remains winless in five career decisions against Atlanta.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: INF Joey Wendle (right hamstring strain) is completing sprints and baseball activities. ... LHP Richard Bleier (undisclosed injury) threw pitches in a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Atlanta RHP Kyle Wright (3-2, 2.79) will start the middle game of the series Saturday against Miami RHP Elieser Hernández (2-3, 6.15).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-21 12:05 GMT+08:00

