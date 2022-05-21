Ukraine: Zelenskyy says Russia must pay financial compensation – live updates

Ukraine demands war compensation from Russia

Pentagon says 40 countries to attend military aid contact group

This article was lastt updated at 02:56 UTC/GMT

40 countries to attend Pentagon-hosted Ukraine contact group

The US Defense Department is organizing a video conference for the Ukraine contact group with some 40 countries expected to attend the event hosted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

In late April, Austin hosted international partners at the Ramstein US air base in Germany to discuss how to provide defense aid to Ukraine. He proposed the monthly contact group at the time.

Kirby added that several countries not present back in April have since asked to join the Ukraine contact group.

Zelenskyy: Russia must compensate Ukraine for destruction

During his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday that Ukraine and its allies have formally proposed a deal to obtain financial compensation from Russia for the damage caused by Russian forces and munitions.

Zelenskyy added Russia has dedicated itself to destroying as much of Ukrainian infrastructure as possible and that a deal addressing concerns of compensation would make it clear to nations planning unwarranted acts of military aggression that they would be made to pay.

"Russia will feel the weight of every missile, every bomb, every shell which it has fired at us," he said.

What happened in Russia's war on Ukraine Friday

The Russian Defense Ministry said it fully controls the territory of the Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the ministry, the last group of 531 Ukrainian fighters have now surrendered.

Since May 16, a total of 2,439 Ukrainian soldiers have laid down their arms, Russia said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels that the operation to ensure the withdrawal of Mariupol defenders from the Azovstal steel plant was carried out with the participation of Western partners. Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine lost many helicopter pilots supplying the Mariupol garrison.

He lashed out against Russian airstrikes that destroyed a recently renovated cultural center in Lozova, in the eastern Kharkiv region. Seven people, including a child, were injured.

On Telegram, Zelenskyy wrote, "The occupiers have identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies."

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "technological sovereignty," saying Russia has been hit by numerous cyberattacks since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine. According to Putin, the attacks are coming from different countries but are "clearly coordinated."

Moscow is nearing full control of the separatist region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. Shoigu's announcement came after Russia's war on Ukraine shifted focus from Kyiv to eastern Ukraine due to losses and strategic defeats.

Russia's lower house of parliament is to debate allowing Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the military, the State Duma website said on Friday. Up until now, only Russians aged 18-40 and foreigners aged 18-30 have been able to enter into a first contract with the military.

The UK Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that Russia is likely to move troops from Mariupol to support its military operations in Donbas after securing the Black Sea port despite stiff resistance by Ukrainian fighters.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is expanding its investigation into human rights violations committed during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Observers have been sent to Ukraine to interview witnesses and survivors, the OSCE Office for Democracy and Human Rights (ODIHR) said in a statement.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday that Italy had submitted a peace plan for Ukraine to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. According to Di Maio, the plan calls for local cease-fires to evacuate civilians along humanitarian corridors and creating the conditions for a general cease-fire leading "to a long-lasting peace."

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said he was aware of the plan, adding the EU is "putting all our efforts into trying to bring this conflict to an end." Borrell also reiterated warnings of global food shortages due to the war in Ukraine.

Germany will deliver the first 15 "Gepard" tanks to Ukraine in July, a German Defense Ministry spokesperson said following a conversation between German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. The package also includes training support from the Bundeswehr, the provision of almost 60,000 rounds of ammunition and the delivery of a further 15 tanks in the summer.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has told Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft that he cannot continue serving on its board of directors, a statement on the company's website says. Former Dresden Stasi chief turned German businessman Matthias Warnig also ditched the Rosneft board.

Russian gas will stop flowing to neighboring Finland on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum has said in a statement. The move comes amid a spat over Moscow's demand for countries to pay for gas in rubles and Finland's application for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

