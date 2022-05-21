Taiwan FDA authorizes PCR testing kit production by Terry Guo-backed company

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a home-use PCR testing kit developed by a Terry Guo- (郭台銘) backed biotechnology company on Friday (May 20).

According to iCare Diagnostics International, the “iCare Dx SARS-CoV-2 At-Home Nucleic Acid Test Kit (Nasal)” must be used with the “iCare Dx Nucleic Acid Analysis Machine.” The machine is the first of its kind developed in Taiwan and uses real-time RT-PCR technology to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the nose.

CNA cited the FDA as saying the products have an 85.3% accuracy rate for positive results and a 100% accuracy rate for negative results. As they are designed for home use, they are authorized to be sold at pharmacies, though prices have yet to be announced.

Terry Guo personally invested in iCare Diagnostics International, per Liberty Times. The EUA for manufacturing and the sales of iCare Dx PCR testing equipment will remain valid until the Central Epidemic Command Center is dismissed.