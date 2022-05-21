Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carlsbad returns for 1st time in 3 years; Meb to run for fun

By BERNIE WILSON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/05/21 07:45
Carlsbad returns for 1st time in 3 years; Meb to run for fun

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Carlsbad 5000 will return Sunday for the first time since 2019, with Ed Cheserek of Kenya looking to defend his title and race co-owner Meb Keflezighi simply running for fun.

The Carlsbad 5000 will be one of the last major road races to bounce back from a pandemic hiatus.

Cheserek has had to wait three years to defend his title in the seaside race in San Diego County.

“Last time in 2019 was a lot of fun and after everything our running community has been through since then, I’m really looking forward to being back at the beach in sunny Southern California,” Cheserek said.

Keflezighi, the retired marathon star, became co-owner of the Carlsbad 5000 before the 2019 edition, which he ran with his daughters. On Sunday, he'll run the recreational “people's race" at a much slower pace than he did 20 years ago as a professional. He'll hand out medals, give fellow runners high-fives and then help hold the tape for the elite race.

“It’s wonderful,” Keflezighi said. “It’s a great view, it draws a big crowd, the beautiful 101 highway, and for me to watch it as a high schooler and then to compete as a professional and now to be part-owner of that is a dream come true.

“It’s just great for the people who have been there for the 36 years running or sometime in between or for the new people who started running and walking because of the pandemic,” Keflezighi said. “We are very excited to be able to have it again in person after 1,141 days. It’s been a long time but it’s a celebration.”

Keflezighi, 47, retired from competitive marathoning after finishing 11th in the New York City Marathon in 2017. He is the only male runner to win an Olympic medal and the Boston and New York City marathons. Keflezighi and his family settled in San Diego in 1987 after leaving Eritrea as refugees, and he went to San Diego High and then UCLA.

The Carlsbad 5000 is known as the “The World’s Fastest 5K” because 16 world records have been set on the course.

Updated : 2022-05-21 09:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel