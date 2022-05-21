Alexa
Chicago cop who shot 13-year-old relieved of police powers

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 07:15
A broken fence is left at a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue on Thursday, May 19, 2022 where Chicago police shot a 13-year-old carj...
A broken fence is left at a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue on Thursday, May 19, 2022 where Chicago police shot a 13-year-old carj...

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago officer who shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old boy who ran away after being pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle was relieved of his police powers Friday, officials said.

“He’s still an active member of the Chicago Police Department,” police spokesman Don Terry told the Chicago Tribune about the officer, whose name hasn't been released. “He’s not going to be patrolling the streets and he won’t be able to arrest people.”

The action means the officer will still get paid but will be assigned to “desk duty,” Terry said. The officer had already been placed on administrative duties while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting.

Police Supt. David Brown said Thursday that the fleeing teenager turned toward the officer during Wednesday's encounter before the officer fired on him.

No shots were fired at the officer, Brown said.

The boy jumped from the car as officers approached the vehicle, which police said was stolen Monday and used in a carjacking Tuesday.

The boy was in serious but stable condition at a hospital, Brown said Thursday. He did not elaborate and no charges have been announced.

No weapon was found at the scene, COPA said.

Updated : 2022-05-21 09:01 GMT+08:00

