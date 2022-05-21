Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 07:06
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House COVID-⁠19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Josh Shapiro, Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Deese; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Updated : 2022-05-21 09:01 GMT+08:00

