Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

14 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/21 08:25
Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-11 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fourteen Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (May 20), marking the 15th day of intrusions this month.

Five People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, three Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month China has sent 68 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 30 fighter jets, 19 spotter planes, 10 bombers, and nine helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
14 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on May 20. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/20 10:34
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/19 10:06
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/18 09:45
Chinese military helicopter tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/16 09:56
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military helicopter spotted in Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/05/14 08:59

Updated : 2022-05-21 09:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel