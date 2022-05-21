14 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fourteen Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (May 20), marking the 15th day of intrusions this month.

Five People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, three Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes. An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month China has sent 68 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 30 fighter jets, 19 spotter planes, 10 bombers, and nine helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese planes on May 20. (MND image)