Indiana's Jackson-Davis pulls out of NBA draft, will return

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers' top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be on the court next season after he withdrew from the NBA draft Friday.

Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining and will begin his senior season ranked No. 15 on the school's career scoring list with 1,565 points.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a preseason All-American last fall, finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding with 8.1 while leading the Hoosiers to a 21-14 mark and an NCAA Tournament appearance in coach Mike Woodson's first season as coach.

Jackson-Davis was a second team all-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.

He's also ninth on Indiana's career list in rebounds (797), and seventh in blocks (178).

“I am looking forward to returning to Indiana to be with my coaches and teammates and building off of what we accomplished at the end of the season,” Jackson-Davis said in a statement released by the athletic department. "There are goals I have for our team and for myself individually on the court, but at the end of next year more importantly, I will be proud to say I am a graduate of IU.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25