AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .375; Anderson, Chicago, .346; J.Martinez, Boston, .344; Devers, Boston, .335; Bogaerts, Boston, .331; France, Seattle, .323; Trout, Los Angeles, .320; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .306; Robert, Chicago, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; O.Miller, Cleveland, 23.

RBI_Stanton, New York, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Story, Boston, 23.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 53; France, Seattle, 50; Anderson, Chicago, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Judge, New York, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 42; Benintendi, Kansas City, 41; Franco, Tampa Bay, 40; Frazier, Seattle, 40; Mancini, Baltimore, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Stanton, New York, 40.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 15; J.Martinez, Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Hays, Baltimore, 11; Sánchez, Minnesota, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; K.Hernández, Boston, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES_14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 11; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Cortes, New York, 1.35; Verlander, Houston, 1.38; Manoah, Toronto, 1.71; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.40; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; Gausman, Toronto, 2.52; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Gausman, Toronto, 57; Montas, Oakland, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Cole, New York, 51; Gilbert, Seattle, 51; Ray, Seattle, 50; Cortes, New York, 49; Skubal, Detroit, 45.