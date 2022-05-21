Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 05:37
Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .375; Anderson, Chicago, .346; J.Martinez, Boston, .344; Devers, Boston, .335; Bogaerts, Boston, .331; France, Seattle, .323; Trout, Los Angeles, .320; Judge, New York, .307; Benintendi, Kansas City, .306; Robert, Chicago, .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Ward, Los Angeles, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Straw, Cleveland, 24; Franco, Tampa Bay, 23; A.García, Texas, 23; O.Miller, Cleveland, 23.

RBI_Stanton, New York, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Story, Boston, 23.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 53; France, Seattle, 50; Anderson, Chicago, 47; Bogaerts, Boston, 47; Judge, New York, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 42; Benintendi, Kansas City, 41; Franco, Tampa Bay, 40; Frazier, Seattle, 40; Mancini, Baltimore, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Stanton, New York, 40.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 15; J.Martinez, Boston, 14; Gurriel, Houston, 13; Espinal, Toronto, 12; O.Miller, Cleveland, 12; Hays, Baltimore, 11; Sánchez, Minnesota, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; K.Hernández, Boston, 10; S.Murphy, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10.

TRIPLES_14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; Altuve, Houston, 8; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Walsh, Los Angeles, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 11; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 11; Tucker, Houston, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 8; White, Texas, 8; Anderson, Chicago, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Robert, Chicago, 6; Velazquez, Los Angeles, 6.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_Cortes, New York, 1.35; Verlander, Houston, 1.38; Manoah, Toronto, 1.71; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.33; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.40; Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; Gausman, Toronto, 2.52; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 67; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 65; Gausman, Toronto, 57; Montas, Oakland, 53; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Cole, New York, 51; Gilbert, Seattle, 51; Ray, Seattle, 50; Cortes, New York, 49; Skubal, Detroit, 45.

Updated : 2022-05-21 07:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel
6 taboos for Taiwan's Xiaoman festival, including not showing navel