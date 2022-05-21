Alexa
Tornado tears through northern Michigan community

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 05:12
GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A tornado struck Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping recreational vehicles in a small community, partially tearing the roof off at least one building and causing other damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Eddie Thrasher, 55, said he was sitting in his car outside an auto parts store when the tornado seemed to appear above him.

“There are roofs ripped off businesses, a row of industrial-type warehouses,” Thrasher said. “RVs were flipped upside down and destroyed. There were a lot of emergency vehicles heading from the east side of town.”

He said he ran into the auto parts store to ride it out.

"My adrenaline was going like crazy," Thrasher said. “In less than five minuets it was over.”

Images shared on social media showed what appeared to be multiple RVs in a parking lot that were destroyed and left in pieces, and a portion of a roof ripped off a large building.

Gaylord, known as the “Alpine Village,” is set to celebrate its 100th birthday this year, with a centennial celebration that will include a parade and open house at City Hall later this summer. Gaylord also is host to the annual Alpenfest in July, what it describes as an “Alpine-inspired celebration” honoring the city’s heritage and a partnership with a sister city in Switzerland.

Updated : 2022-05-21 06:56 GMT+08:00

