Finland eases to win over Britain at hockey worlds

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 04:20
Finland's Mikael Granlund, left, and Juho Lammikko challenge Britain's David Clements during the group B Hockey World Championship match between Brita...
Joel Armia of Finland, back right, scores a goal as he skates behind goalkeeper Ben Bowns of Great Britain at the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Champions...
Finland's Harri Pesonen of Finland celebrates after his teammate Niklas Friman scored during the group B Hockey World Championship match between Finla...
Germany's Kai Wissmann, center, celebrates with Moritz Mueller, left, and Alexander Ehl, right, after he scored the second goal during the group A Hoc...
Germany's players give high five with fans after winning the group A Hockey World Championship match between Germany and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, F...
Germany's Samuel Soramies, center, celebrates with Alexander Ehl, left, and Kai Wissmann, right, after he scored Germany's 9th goal during the group A...
Latvia players celebrate after winning the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Latvia and Norway in Tampe...
Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates after scoring a penalty during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Kazakhstan and Slovakia in H...

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Finland got back to winning ways at the world ice hockey championship when it beat Britain 6-0, while Germany beat Italy 9-4 in the highest-scoring game of the tournament on Friday.

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was among six different players to score for host Finland, while Jussi Olkinuora faced 10 shots for the shutout as the Finns rained 42 shots on the British net.

The win lifted the Olympic champion Finns to first in Group B, ahead of Sweden, the United States and the Czech Republic.

Britain was last in the group, without a win and with no goals in any of its last three games. In the same group, Latvia beat Austria 4-3 in a shootout.

In Group A, Germany scored nine goals to beat Italy for its fourth straight win. It was Germany's most convincing victory after an opening 5-3 loss to Canada was followed by three consecutive one-goal wins against Slovakia, France and Denmark.

Yasin Ehliz, Daniel Fischbuch and Alexander Karachun had two goals each, and Kai Wissmann finished with a goal and three assists.

It was a tough day for Italy starting goaltender Davide Fadani, who was pulled after 13 minutes when the Germans scored on three of their first four shots.

Slovakia beat Kazakhstan 4-3 in the day's other Group A game.

