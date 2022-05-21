Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 03:18
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 111.45 114.04 110.85 113.23 Up 1.01
Jun 109.26 111.04 108.13 110.28 Up .39
Jul 106.12 107.84 105.15 107.17 Up .35
Aug 102.89 104.53 102.08 103.94 Up .27
Sep 100.11 101.59 99.69 101.07 Up .18
Oct 97.79 99.15 97.46 98.70 Up .09
Nov 95.99 97.23 95.38 96.70 Down .01
Dec 94.20 95.43 93.71 94.92 Down .08
Jan 92.76 93.72 92.60 93.35 Down .12
Feb 91.59 92.45 90.88 91.97 Down .15
Mar 90.10 91.21 89.89 90.73 Down .21
Apr 89.35 90.12 88.94 89.50 Down .38
May 88.30 89.13 87.69 88.60 Down .30
Jun 87.25 87.25 87.25 87.25 Down .71
Aug 86.29 86.29 86.29 86.29 Up .01
Nov 83.58 84.26 83.08 83.79 Down .37
May 79.51 80.19 79.51 80.19 Up .01
Nov 76.23 77.01 76.23 76.64 Down .41