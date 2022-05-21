New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|111.45
|114.04
|110.85
|113.23 Up
|1.01
|Jun
|109.26
|111.04
|108.13
|110.28
|Up
|.39
|Jul
|106.12
|107.84
|105.15
|107.17
|Up
|.35
|Aug
|102.89
|104.53
|102.08
|103.94
|Up
|.27
|Sep
|100.11
|101.59
|99.69
|101.07
|Up
|.18
|Oct
|97.79
|99.15
|97.46
|98.70
|Up
|.09
|Nov
|95.99
|97.23
|95.38
|96.70
|Down .01
|Dec
|94.20
|95.43
|93.71
|94.92
|Down .08
|Jan
|92.76
|93.72
|92.60
|93.35
|Down .12
|Feb
|91.59
|92.45
|90.88
|91.97
|Down .15
|Mar
|90.10
|91.21
|89.89
|90.73
|Down .21
|Apr
|89.35
|90.12
|88.94
|89.50
|Down .38
|May
|88.30
|89.13
|87.69
|88.60
|Down .30
|Jun
|87.25
|87.25
|87.25
|87.25
|Down .71
|Aug
|86.29
|86.29
|86.29
|86.29
|Up
|.01
|Nov
|83.58
|84.26
|83.08
|83.79
|Down .37
|May
|79.51
|80.19
|79.51
|80.19
|Up
|.01
|Nov
|76.23
|77.01
|76.23
|76.64
|Down .41