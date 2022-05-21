Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/05/21 03:10
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.02 to $113.23 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 51 cents to $112.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.84 a gallon. June heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.74 a gallon. June natural gas fell 23 cents to $8.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 90 cents to $1,842.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $21.67 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.28 a pound.

The dollar rose to 127.83 Japanese yen from 127.74 yen. The euro fell to $1.0546 from $1.0598.

Updated : 2022-05-21 05:24 GMT+08:00

