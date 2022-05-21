Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Storm announce plans for practice facility to open in '24

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 02:27
Storm announce plans for practice facility to open in '24

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm announced plans Friday to build a practice facility and training center for the franchise that will house the team’s basketball and business operations.

The facility will sit on a 50,000-square-foot parcel and include two practice courts along with locker rooms, a lounge and a nutrition center for players, and strength and conditioning training spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and completion is expected ahead of the training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. The cost of the project was not released.

“This facility reflects our franchise legacy, our athletes’ success, and aims to promote and grow the women’s game and expand youth access to play,” Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said.

The team said 85% of the workers on the project are women.

The Storm shared a practice facility with the Seattle SuperSonics when the team joined the WNBA in 2000. The team has used space at Seattle Pacific University for basketball activities since 2008, when the Sonics franchise was relocated to Oklahoma City, but business operations have been housed elsewhere.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-05-21 04:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street