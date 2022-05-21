Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

By Associated Press
2022/05/21 02:01
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person, her mother said.

The fire erupted late Thursday afternoon in a two-story commercial building, and it took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.

Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure and were evaluated at the scene, but both declined to be taken to a hospital, Scott said.

“Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure,” Scott said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One of the two survivors was the elder daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne said in an Instagram post.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were “the lucky two that made it out alive,” Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Osbourne said, adding “our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not take part in the Osbourne family’s reality show.

Updated : 2022-05-21 03:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street