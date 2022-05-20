The AP Interview: US trade rep. sees opportunity in recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — The top U.S. trade negotiator says that with world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an “incredible opportunity” to engage with other nations and forge new partnerships and agreements.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Associated Press on Friday as she started a trip to Asia that a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to be announced with President Joe Biden in Japan on Monday will demonstrate “the U.S. abiding commitment as a partner to the countries in this region.”

She says it’s “a robust and holistic approach to economics and investing in each other that we’re bringing” and will include engagement on supply chain stability, clean energy, decarbonization, taxes and anti-corruption measures.

She says Asian partners have been enthusiastic about the proposal.

“I don’t think anybody’s economy is stronger because of COVID and there is a pretty pervasive sense of anxiety about how we recover,” she says. “I actually think that this presents an incredible opportunity.”