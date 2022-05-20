Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Ukraine: Council of Europe discusses response to Russian invasion

By Deutsche Welle
2022/05/20 14:16
The Council of Europe was founded in the wake of the Second World War

The Council of Europe was founded in the wake of the Second World War

Foreign ministers from 46 nations in the Council of Europe convened in Turin, Italy on Friday as Russia presses forward with its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been expelled from the organization due to the Kremlin-backed decision to attack its neighbor in February.

What was on the agenda?

According to a press statement on the Council of Europe website, the meeting was an occasion for the "ministers to show their support for and solidarity with Ukraine and its people."

Ireland took over the presidency of the Committee of Ministers from Italy during the meeting. The presidency rotates between member countries every six months.

The ministers also discussed the state of human rights, democracy and press freedom in Europe, among other topics. The Council of Europe issued guidelines to member states on how to prevent and combat hate speech, both online and offline.

In addition, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe President Tiny Kox called for a summit of heads of state and government which would leave the council "better equipped to protect and promote democratic security."

"Then — and only then — will the Council of Europe be able to function as a cornerstone of Europe's political architecture," Kox added. "Russia's unilateral war of aggression against Ukraine has only increased the urgent need to strengthen this multilateral architecture."

Baerbock vows extra German funds after Russia's exclusion

Ahead of the meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for the organization to be strengthened following Russia's exclusion.

Baerbock said Germany will pay an additional €10 million ($10.5 million) to help the Council of Europe's budget, as Russia is no longer paying membership fees.

Germany's foreign minister said Russia's "inhumane, criminal" attack on Ukraine has shaken the Council of Europe to its core.

"A regime that attacks its neighbor, that bombs hospitals and schools, that murders and starves civilians can longer be a member of this council," Baerbock said.

The Council of Europe was founded in 1949 and is based in Strasbourg, France. The organization aims to safeguard democracy, human rights and rule of law on the continent.

wd/kb (AFP, AP, dpa)

Updated : 2022-05-21 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Foreign workers in Taiwan can apply for COVID sick leave benefits
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 85,720 local COVID cases
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street