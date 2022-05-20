Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 10 .737 _
Tampa Bay 23 15 .605 5
Toronto 20 18 .526 8
Boston 16 22 .421 12
Baltimore 15 24 .385 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _
Chicago 19 19 .500 3
Cleveland 16 19 .457
Kansas City 14 23 .378
Detroit 13 25 .342 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 14 .641 _
Los Angeles 24 16 .600
Texas 17 20 .459 7
Seattle 17 22 .436 8
Oakland 16 24 .400

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Boston 12, Seattle 6

Houston 5, Texas 1

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-20 23:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Explosions reported at Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Taiwanese-Americans 3rd wealthiest ethnic group in US
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Life in Taiwan will return to normal in September: CECC expert
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
Taiwan reports 85,310 local COVID cases, surpasses 900,000 total infections
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
CECC predicts Taiwan's COVID cases will peak next week
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Recovered COVID cases in Taiwan can avoid contact quarantine for 3 months
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan reports 90,331 local COVID cases, surpasses 1 million infections
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Taiwan ends quarantine for COVID contacts with 3 jabs
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Church shooter allegedly member of radical CCP Taiwan annexation group
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street
Video shows grandpa in wheelchair whiz by at 50 kph on Taiwan street