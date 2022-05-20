All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|28
|10
|.737
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|14-4
|14-6
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|13-9
|10-6
|Toronto
|20
|18
|.526
|8
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|12-7
|8-11
|Boston
|16
|22
|.421
|12
|4
|6-4
|W-2
|7-10
|9-12
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|.385
|13½
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|10-10
|5-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|13-8
|9-8
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|10-9
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|.457
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-7
|9-12
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|.378
|7½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-12
|6-11
|Detroit
|13
|25
|.342
|9
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|9-13
|4-12
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|25
|14
|.641
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|10-4
|15-10
|Los Angeles
|24
|16
|.600
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|12-7
|12-9
|Texas
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-12
|7-8
|Seattle
|17
|22
|.436
|8
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-7
|8-15
|Oakland
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|6-14
|10-10
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|26
|14
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-8
|13-6
|Philadelphia
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|10-11
|8-9
|Miami
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-10
|8-10
|Atlanta
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|10-11
|7-10
|Washington
|13
|26
|.333
|12½
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-15
|8-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-5
|12-9
|St. Louis
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|10-8
|10-10
|Pittsburgh
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-10
|7-11
|Chicago
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|4½
|6-4
|L-2
|6-13
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|11
|26
|.297
|12½
|8½
|7-3
|W-2
|5-9
|6-17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|25
|12
|.676
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|15-5
|10-7
|San Diego
|24
|14
|.632
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|14-7
|San Francisco
|22
|15
|.595
|3
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-7
|11-8
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|7
|1½
|2-8
|W-1
|13-9
|5-10
|Arizona
|19
|21
|.475
|7½
|2
|3-7
|W-1
|10-11
|9-10
___
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Boston 12, Seattle 6
Houston 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-6) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-2) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 4-2), 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
Cincinnati 4, Cleveland 2
San Diego 2, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 6, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-6) at Toronto (Manoah 4-1), 3:07 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.