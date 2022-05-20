NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|3
|1
|0
|9
|7
|2
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|6
|ANGEL CITY FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Portland
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|Louisville
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|5
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Washington
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|OL Reign
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
OL Reign 0, Portland 0, tie
Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie
North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.
Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie
San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1
Angel City FC 1, Washington 0
Orlando 2, North Carolina 1
Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
Washington 1, Portland 1, tie
Houston at Portland, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.