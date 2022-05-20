Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/20 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 1 .800
Washington 4 1 .800
Connecticut 2 1 .667 1
Chicago 2 2 .500
Indiana 2 4 .333
New York 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 5 1 .833
Dallas 3 2 .600
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Los Angeles 2 3 .400
Seattle 2 3 .400
Minnesota 1 5 .167 4

Thursday's Games

Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.